Norman Wells health centre services reduced to emergencies only

The health centre in Norman Wells is offering emergency only services between Wednesday and Friday.

The Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority, said in a notice Monday that Norman Wells residents will experience delays with non-emergency appointments and services at the Sahtú Got’iné Regional Health and Social Services Centre.

“We’re appreciate your patience and understanding,” the notice states.

The health centre can be reached at 867-587-3333. A nurse is available on-call after hours at 867-444-4321.