Yellowknife Arts in the Park to begin next week

Yellowknife’s first Arts in the Park event, scheduled for this Thursday evening in Somba K’e Park, has been cancelled due to rain.

Two other upcoming Arts in the Park events are scheduled in the same location for upcoming Thursday evenings, on August 20 and August 27. The events run from 7pm to 8:30pm.

“Despite clearer skies tonight the grounds are too wet,” the City of Yellowknife wrote on the event’s Facebook page, suggesting it would try and schedule a make-up event if possible.

Taylor Soloy and Priscilla’s Revenge were scheduled to perform at the now-cancelled event, while artist Michael Fatt was going to host a live painting and art sale.

The city has not announced the line-up for the two other installments of Arts in the Park.

“It is exciting to bring Arts in the Park 2020 to the city at a time when many summer events have been postponed,” Mayor Rebecca Alty was quoted as saying in a media release earlier this week.

“Arts in the Park allows us to continue to support the arts community and enjoy this beautiful summer while practicing safe physical distancing.”

The city planned to manage capacity at the art events by limiting entry, identifying viewing spaces for people and their “bubbles” with signage, and encouraging up to 50 people to take in the event from Frame Lake.