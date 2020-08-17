Two face trafficking charges after search of YK apartment

Police in Yellowknife say two people face charges related to drug trafficking after an apartment on Gitzel Street was searched.

RCMP said Saturday’s search resulted in the seizure of around seven ounces of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and an unspecified sum of cash.

A 43-year-old woman and 41-year-old man have been arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

In a statement, police said they were not publishing the identities of the two in order to protect the identity of a young family member who was at the same address but is “not related to the investigation.”

The two suspects are due in court on October 13.