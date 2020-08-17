Three charged with impaired driving in Fort McPherson

RCMP in Fort McPherson have arrested and charged three people with impaired driving within the last week.

On August 9, a 43-year-old man driving a truck was stopped on the Tetlit Gwich’in Road. According to the RCMP, breath samples he provided to police were over twice the legal limit.

On August 15, a 31-year-old woman driving an ATV was stopped by the grocery store by police. The next day on August 16, a 37-year-old woman, also driving an ATV, was stopped in the same area.

Both women’s breath samples were over three times the legal limit, police said.

All three drivers have all been charged with operating a vehicle while impaired with a blood alcohol level over 80mg per 100ml of blood. They have been released from custody and will later appear in court.

“In two of the incidents, members of the public contacted police to report the impaired drivers,” Sargent Mark Bishop, the Fort McPherson RCMP detachment commander, said in a media release.