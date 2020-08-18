De Beers donates 117 laptops to NWT schools

De Beers, owner of the NWT’s Gahcho Kué mine, is donating more than 100 laptops to communities across the territory.

The laptops will go to seven Indigenous communities and are part of a $176,000 Covid-19 assistance package for NWT communities promised by the mining company.

“We are pleased to meet an immediate and practical need as students are preparing to go back to school,” said Gahcho Kué mine general manager Lyndon Clark in a news release.

A total of 117 laptops will go to Mezi Community School in Whatì, Jean Wetrade School in Gamètì, Alex Arrowmaker School in Wekweètì, Chief Jimmy Bruneau School in Behchokǫ̀, Łutselk’e Dene School in Łutselk’e, Deninu School in Fort Resolution, and Chief Sunrise Education Centre on the Kàtłodeeche First Nation Reserve.

Ten refurbished surplus laptops will be provided to Yellowknife’s public library.

“Having access to technology will support students’ success and ability to adjust to modified learning environments as necessary,” said RJ Simpson, the education minister, in a statement.

De Beers said it has also donating protective equipment to Indigenous communities and a long-term care facility in Yellowknife, provided cleaning supplies to the Salvation Army, helped food security programs, and supported the Yellowknife Women’s Centre and NWT YWCA.