NWT extends public health emergency for 11th time

The Northwest Territories government is extending the territory-wide public health emergency for the 11th time – until Sept. 1.

Diane Thom, the territory’s minister of Health and Social Services, made the announcement in a Tuesday press release. It says the public health emergency – which gives the chief public health officer expanded powers – “remains necessary in order to respond decisively to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.”

The release says reintroduction of Covid-19 to the NWT is most likely to come from those entering the territory from other locations with community transmission.

“The risk to the NWT remains significant as increases in cases in southern Canada continue to grow – particularly within our territory’s closest provincial neighbours,” the release states.

The government noted travel from returning residents and others to the NWT continues to grow, and the number of self-isolation plans filed in the territory reached more than 900 last week.

Everyone entering the territory – save for a few exceptions – is required to self-isolate for 14 days in Yellowknife, Inuvik, Fort Smith, or Hay River.

The public health emergency allows the chief public health officer to make orders on things like self-isolation requirements and travel restrictions. Under legislation, it must be renewed or ended every two weeks.

No changes have been announced to existing public health orders in the territory.