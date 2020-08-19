Rainfall warning for Fort Liard, Nahanni Butte, Sambaa K’e

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a rainfall warning for Fort Liard, Nahanni Butte and Sambaa K’e.

According to the Wednesday morning alert, a low pressure system is bringing heavy rainfall to the area, particularly near the Mackenzie Mountains.

Total rainfall of 25 mm was reported by Wednesday morning with another 30 mm possible before the rain is expected to taper off early Thursday morning.

ECCC warned that heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.