RCMP investigating death in Yellowknife

Yellowknife RCMP were called to a downtown alleyway on Saturday, after a person was found dead inside a shed, as first reported by CBC.

According to RCMP, police were called to the back alley between 43 and 44 Street around 2:40pm.

RCMP said they have started an investigation into the death, with help from the NWT RCMP’s Forensic Identification Services and Major Crimes Unit, as well as the NWT’s coroner’s office.

The coroner has ordered a post-mortem examination, and the investigation is ongoing.

The deceased person has not been publicly identified.