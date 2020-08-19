One person fined for ‘troubling’ NWT self-isolation violation

Public health enforcement officials in the Northwest Territories have fined a person for failing to follow self-isolation rules in what they called a “troubling incident.”

According to a Wednesday news release from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer, the fine was issued in the South Slave region on August 13.

The fine followed complaints that an individual tried to attend a gathering and a restaurant while they were supposed to be self-isolating.

“This type of non-compliance is particularly troubling,” the news release states.

“While it is crucial to avoid any kind of in-person socializing and public places while self-isolating, it is always particularly risky to go to places where you can expect to see many others.”

Under public health orders, anyone entering the territory is required to self-isolate for 14 days in Yellowknife, Inuvik, Fort Smith, or Hay River.

The release said the 14-day period has now passed for the person who has been fined. There is no indication that they, nor anyone else with whom they may have been in contact, were exposed to Covid-19.

To date, enforcement officials have issued 13 fines – each $1,725 – for violations of the territory’s public health orders, along with 208 verbal and written warnings.

The government said it is still investigating reports of gatherings that aren’t following public health orders.