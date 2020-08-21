Two Yellowknife MLAs, Rylund Johnson and Caitlin Cleveland, publicly expressed confusion on Friday about Katrina Nokleby’s removal as industry and infrastructure minister.

Johnson, MLA for Yellowknife North, posted on Facebook that the decision to strip Nokleby’s portfolios was a surprise to him. He said the public deserved a full answer from Premier Caroline Cochrane about why the call was made.

Both Johnson and Cleveland, who also shared a statement on Facebook, said they only found out about Nokleby being stripped of her portfolios one hour before Cochrane’s Wednesday announcement was distributed.

Johnson said Cochrane had “bypassed the accountability mechanism of regular members to remove a minister.”

“She needs to own it and take full accountability for her decision to strip a minister of their portfolios,” he wrote.

“It is not my responsibility to explain my colleagues’ actions or their reasons. Nor do I suspect I will ever fully know what occurred behind the closed doors of the cabinet side.”

Cleveland, MLA for Kam Lake, said she was disappointed by the situation MLAs now finds themselves in following the ousting of Nokleby – who remains a cabinet member despite no longer having portfolios.

An emergency session beginning on Monday has been convened with the aim of MLAs voting on whether to remove Nokleby from cabinet and, if so, who should replace her.

“I always had a positive working relationship with Minister Nokleby and am frustrated that I do not have a full picture of what is going on to be able to answer the questions of my constituents,” Cleveland said.

“We have a ton of work to do and we must find a way to move forward. Cabinet cannot function efficiently without all ministers able to contribute to the mandate of the 19th Legislative Assembly.

“We do not have time to waste. We are in the middle of a pandemic. And we have each made commitments to the people of the Northwest Territories.”

A file photo of Caitlin Cleveland in October 2019. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio

Convention dictates that if Nokleby is removed from cabinet, her replacement would be another Yellowknife MLA: one of Johnson, Cleveland, Julie Green, or Kevin O’Reilly.

Johnson stated on Friday he will not run for cabinet, saying he can “best serve his constituents as a regular MLA.”

Cleveland did not address whether she would be a candidate in that scenario.

O’Reilly, reached by phone on Friday, said he had no comment about Nokleby’s removal or whether he would seek to join cabinet.

Green shared Johnson’s post on Facebook, saying it “describes the current situation well,” but did not otherwise add to it.

Johnson and Cleveland are the first MLAs to provide public statements of any substance on the issue.

A majority vote among the 19 MLAs is required to remove Nokleby from cabinet. (The premier decides which portfolios ministers have, but cannot alone dictate who is in her cabinet.)

It’s not clear whether Johnson and Cleveland will oppose removing Nokleby when MLAs reconvene next week. Both opposed her removal when other regular MLAs tried to replace her in May.

Sarah Pruys and Meaghan Brackenbury contributed reporting.