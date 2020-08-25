Black bears reported near Yellowknife Airport

Wildlife officers are patrolling the region around Yellowknife Airport after black bears were reported in the area, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources said on Tuesday afternoon.

“If you are walking in the area, please use caution,” the department warned on Facebook, sharing a map that highlighted Archibald Street on the airport’s north side.

Officers are working to “locate and deter” the bears, the department said.

Among other businesses, the street is home to aviation firm Acasta HeliFlight and a diamond sorting facility.

More than one bear was reported in the area of Archibald Street and nearby Deh Cho Boulevard, the department said.

If you see a bear, call the department’s wildlife emergency line for the North Slave at 1-867-873-7181.