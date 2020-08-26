Live from 1:30pm: MLAs debate future of Katrina Nokleby

MLAs will convene at 1:30pm on Wednesday to consider removing Katrina Nokleby, former industry and infrastructure minister, from cabinet.

On this page, you will be able to watch live coverage of the debate at the NWT legislature once the video feed begins. This report will update regularly with the latest remarks from MLAs and, later in the day, the result of the expected vote.

For Nokleby to be removed from cabinet, 10 of the 19 MLAs must support the motion.

Premier Caroline Cochrane introduced the motion after last week stripping Nokleby of her two portfolios. The premier can change a minister’s portfolios but only a majority of MLAs can alter the composition of cabinet.

Cochrane says Nokleby has acted unprofessionally and failed to mend relations with regular MLAs after their aborted attempt to remove her from cabinet in May.

However, those allegations are so far not supported by any public evidence. The premier says confidentiality concerns have prevented her sharing more detail.

Several MLAs, such as Yellowknife North’s Rylund Johnson, have called for far more information to be provided in Wednesday afternoon’s public debate.

Nokleby herself is also expected to make her first statement on the matter since being ousted from her departments.

Each MLA has up to 20 minutes to speak during the debate.

What could happen next?

If Nokleby is voted out of cabinet, a successor is likely to be chosen on Thursday by a secret ballot of MLAs.

Convention dictates that Nokleby, the Great Slave MLA, would be replaced by another Yellowknife politician.

Johnson has ruled himself out of contention, leaving Julie Green, Kevin O’Reilly, and Caitlin Cleveland as potential candidates.

If MLAs vote to keep Nokleby in cabinet, Cochrane will find herself handling an unprecedented crisis.

The premier would in effect be told to work with a cabinet member she just tried to sack. Such a vote could have the consequence of calling the premier’s own position into question.

This week’s emergency four-day sitting at the legislature was hastily convened after the premier’s decision last week to hand Nokleby’s industry portfolio to Shane Thompson, while giving infrastructure to RJ Simpson.

Cochrane tried to have the motion debated on Monday but Nokleby used a procedural tool to delay the discussion until Wednesday. Tuesday’s sitting was among the shortest on record.