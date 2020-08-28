Many NWT campgrounds to remain open until September 30

NWT Parks has extended the camping season in almost all territorial parks to September 30, following a late start to the season due to Covid-19.

Typically, campgrounds close on September 15. The territorial government said on Friday it was extending the season by two weeks this year.

Shane Thompson, currently the minister responsible for tourism, said in a statement the extension would allow residents to “enjoy some extra time in [the parks] while it is still warm enough.”

There are a few exceptions: parks in the Dehcho will close on September 27, and a few parks in the Beaufort Delta will close early or have limited services available into September.

The full list of closing dates can be found here.

Due to Covid-19, territorial campgrounds opened on June 12 – nearly a month later than usual – for overnight camping.