Peter Powder elected new chief of Mikisew Cree

The results from the August 27 Mikisew Cree First Nation election are in, and Peter Powder has been elected the new chief.

Of the 22 people who ran for the six councillor positions, Ronnie Campbell, Lydia Courteoreille, Bonnie Fraser (Courtoreille), Russell Kaskamin, Roxanne Dawn Marcel, and Sherri Mae McKenzie were elected.

Powder replaces Archie Waquan, who did not run for re-election.

The new chief received nearly 42 percent of the vote, beating Sally Whiteknife who received 38 percent of the vote, and Alice Marten, who came in third with 20 percent.

The election followed months of concern from some members that the previous chief and council were not following the customary election regulations.

This year’s August 27 election was originally scheduled for June 20, but was pushed back due to Covid-19.

A swearing-in ceremony was planned for August 28, but “is now postponed until further notice,” the First Nation wrote on Facebook.