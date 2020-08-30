Police respond to vehicle rollover on Highway 3

A red vehicle was involved in a serious incident around 30 km east of Behchokǫ̀ overnight between Saturday and Sunday, according to witnesses of the aftermath.

Photos show the vehicle precariously wedged upside-down some distance from the highway on the rockface.

What exactly took place is not clear and there was no immediate confirmation of any injuries.

RCMP have been approached for comment.

Officers were seen on Sunday morning controlling traffic past the scene.

On Facebook, the NWT SPCA said a dog in the car had reportedly escaped following the rollover, near km 270 of the highway.

The shelter said the dog could not be caught and would not come to police officers.

“We are reaching out in case someone knows the dog and can catch him,” the SPCA wrote.