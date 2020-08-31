19-year-old medevaced to Edmonton following crash

A 19-year-old woman has been medevaced to Edmonton following a vehicle rollover near Behchokǫ̀ early on Sunday morning.

RCMP were alerted to the incident 30 km east of the community at around 3:30am on Sunday, a spokesperson told Cabin Radio by email on Monday.

Firefighters from Yellowknife used jaws of life to rescue the woman, who has not been identified, from the wrecked vehicle.

Police said the woman was first brought to Yellowknife’s Stanton Territorial Hospital then later transferred to Edmonton. Her condition is unknown.

RCMP are investigating, with a specialist collision analyst spending time at the scene.

“Preliminary findings suggest that alcohol could have been a factor,” RCMP said.