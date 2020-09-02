Grants for NWT recreation during Covid-19 return

Grants from $375 to $1,000 are now available from the NWT Recreation and Parks Association for physical activities that meet Covid-19 public health guidelines.

The grants – dubbed Active, Resilient, and Connected – are for communities and organizations “to help their community members stay active by hosting recreation opportunities that follow public health directives, and are free and open to the public, whether online or in person.”

The application window opened on September 1. Requests are being approved on a first-come, first-served basis.

Funding for the grants comes from the NWT government.

The Active, Resilient, and Connected program was first offered in June, when it funded events ranging from outdoor yoga to online jigging.