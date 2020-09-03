RCMP in Yellowknife issue appeal for help finding missing man

Police in Yellowknife have appealed for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old man reported missing.

Sebastian Konana was last seen on Sunday, August 30, RCMP said in a news release on Thursday. He was reported missing on Wednesday.

Konana was wearing a grey zip-up hoodie with the Diamond Glass logo, blue jeans, and running shoes when he was last seen in the area of Franklin Avenue and 45 Street early on Sunday afternoon.

Police described him as 4 ft 7 in and 77 lb with short, black hair and dark eyes.

If you have information about his whereabouts, contact Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.