Yk seeking public input on new aquatic centre

The City of Yellowknife is asking residents what they would like to see in the new aquatic centre.

In a news release on Thursday, the municipal government encouraged Yellowknifers to stay up to date with information about the project as public consultations will open in late September.

“The information provided will enable residents to make informed decisions when completing the forthcoming aquatic centre survey, which will be made available later this month,” the release reads.

The survey will be used to determine whether the city will go ahead with a 25-metre or 50-metre pool, as well as other amenities the public would like to see included.

The city says it is working on ways for public consultations to comply with public health guidelines related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new aquatic centre has been in the works for several years now. The Ruth Inch Memorial Pool is said to be “reaching the end of its lifespan.”

In 2016, the city received $12.5 million in federal funding for construction of the new centre, which needs to be spent before 2024.

In previous city estimates, a 50-metre pool would cost around $50 million to build, while the 25-metre option would be $8 million cheaper.

During a city council meeting in August, administration said the centre should be completed by 2023 if it receives the green light to go ahead.