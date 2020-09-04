Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation announces election

The Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation has announced dates for its upcoming election for chief and six councillors.

According to Senior Administrative Officer Hanna Catholique, the terms of the current chief and council ended in March, but an election was put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now we feel that it’s safe to start up again,” she told Cabin Radio.

Under a new federal regulation, enacted in response to the pandemic, First Nations chiefs and councillors can extend their terms and cancel or postpone elections to “prevent, mitigate, or control the spread of disease.”

Nominations for chief of the Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation are open from September 6 to 15. Nominations for councillors are open from October 6 to 15.

The election for chief will take place on October 6 between 9am to 6pm. The election for councillors will be held on November 5 from 9am to 6pm.

Polling stations will be located at the Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation band office in the community, as well as the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre in Yellowknife.

Two members of the community, who asked Cabin Radio that they not be named, said that current Łutsël K’é Dene First Nation Chief Darryl Marlowe and a councillor were released from office in August, due to alleged breaches of the code of conduct. The community members claimed that the chief was removed in a vote of non-confidence by council.

Marlowe was elected as chief in 2017. According to CBC, the then-30 year old was the youngest person ever elected as chief of the First Nation.

Catholique declined to comment on the allegations. Cabin Radio was unable to reach Marlowe for comment.

Anyone seeking more information about the election can contact the chief electoral officer at lkdfnelection2020@gmail.com or 867-370-7013.

Ollie Williams contributed reporting.