NWT Tourism awards two youth with scholarships

The Northwest Territories tourism governing body has announced this year’s recipients of its annual scholarships.

In a press release on Friday, NWT Tourism said Brent Villeneuve and Cydney Nahanni-Kwasney, both from Fort Simpson, will each be receiving $1,500 towards their post-secondary education.

NWT Tourism said both students have “exceptionally high academic achievements.”

Villeneuve is entering his third year in a Bachelor’s of Tourism Management at Thompson River University in BC.

He is “combining his passion for environmental issues and his interest in working in the tourism industry and intends to return to the community of Fort Simpson and pursue a career in eco-tourism,” the release states.

NWT Tourism Scholarship recipient Cydney Nahanni-Kwasney, left, with Liza McPherson – NWT Tourism’s Board Director. Photo: NWT Tourism

Nahanni-Kwasney is in her second year of studies at the University of Calgary working toward a Bachelor of Commerce. She has worked for Simpson Air, NWT Tourism, and the Fort Simpson Visitor Centre.

“Cydney looks forward to returning to the NWT upon completion of her program to work in the tourism industry,” the release states.

NWT Tourism has been offering annual scholarships to students from the territory pursuing careers in hospitality and tourism since 2014 with the aim of “encouraging the pursuit of excellence in the tourism industry.”

According to the release, it is the second year the organization has awarded two scholarships, and the first year that one of the scholarships has prioritized Indigenous candidates.