RCMP name new Yellowknife detachment commander

Inspector Dyson Smith has been named the new RCMP detachment commander for Yellowknife, replacing the outgoing Alex Laporte.

Laporte, the detachment commander since 2018, left last month for Ottawa with his family. Smith was previously the officer in charge for RCMP’s north district of the NWT.

In a news release, Smith said: “I want our police force to be close to the people. I sincerely believe that, as a public service, we are accountable and we must be open to dialogue with our partners and the community.

“We have a strong, dedicated team of employees at the Yellowknife detachment. During my mandate, I will make it a priority to showcase the excellent work that this team does on a daily basis to make our community safe and secure.”

Smith is originally from Nova Scotia, RCMP said, and has also worked in Ottawa, Alberta, and Nunavut.

He spent time in the Northwest Territories in 2007 while working for the RCMP’s federal drug section in the territory.