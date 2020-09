Canadian Tire is recalling FRANK brand milk chocolate covered raisins sold at its stores across the country.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced the recall on Thursday as the product contains an undeclared peanut allergen.

The recall applies to 300g packages of the chocolate-covered raisins with the codes:

Best Before 2021 MA 07, Lot: 07EUA

Best Before 2021 MA 13, Lot: 13EUA

Lot: 07GUB

Lot: 21DUB

Lot: 08GUB