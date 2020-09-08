Food Rescue Yellowknife, Avens working on new wheels

Food Rescue Yellowknife is receiving $10,000 from Farm Credit Canada – a farm lender and Crown corporation – to help purchase a new delivery van.

The van will help Food Rescue pick up food from suppliers and distribute it to community organizations across the city.

The money comes from Farm Credit Canada’s AgriSpirit Fund, which is giving $1.5 million to 92 rural Canadian community projects.

“We’re very excited about it – it will go along way in helping us replace the van we currently use,” said Food Rescue board member Delia Chesworth, noting the current van is ageing and needs to be replaced.

Food Rescue has also received money from Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and the Yellowknife Community Foundation for the new van.

The group hopes to purchase its new van by the end of March 2021.

Meanwhile, another Yellowknife organization is raising money to solve a transportation problem.

Avens, the seniors’ housing and care facility, has launched a five-month fundraising campaign called Care on Wheels to replace its 22-year-old shuttle bus.

Avens needs to raise $125,000 for the bus, which will help seniors in Yellowknife stay connected to the community by providing access to the likes of medical appointments and community events.

In a news release, Avens thanked welding company Paul Bros Nextreme for its $20,000 contribution toward the new bus over the past four years.