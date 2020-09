Police in Fort Smith have asked for help finding a 14-year-old reported missing.

Shamus Martin was last seen at his home in the community on Monday. “He could be in Fort Smith or Behchokǫ̀,” RCMP said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

He is described as 6 ft 3 in and 160 lbs with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Shamus is or have information that could help police, call Fort Smith RCMP at (867) 872-1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.