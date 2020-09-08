Man wanted for weeks arrested by Aklavik RCMP

Police in Aklavik have arrested Scott Alexander Kaglik, 28, saying he was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Cabin Radio previously reported police responded to a complaint at Inuvik’s Nova Apartments in August, where a man had allegedly broken his release conditions.

Kaglik apparently fled after police attempted to make contact with him following the complaint. He had not been seen for nearly four weeks.

According to a Monday news release, RCMP began an investigation on August 8.

When Kaglik was not immediately found despite “extensive efforts,” a warrant for his arrest was issued on August 10. He was charged with four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

On September 3, Kaglik was located and taken into custody “without incident” by Aklavik RCMP.

Kaglik is to appear in Yellowknife’s territorial court on September 9.