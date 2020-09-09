Fort McPherson search operation ends in discovery of body

Police in Fort McPherson say an overnight search operation launched after a 70-year-old man disappeared has ended with the discovery of his body.

In a news release, RCMP said the missing man – identified as Fort McPherson resident Paul Koe – was found on Tuesday evening in the region of Dry River and Peel Channel. He had passed away.

“Fort McPherson RCMP is assisting the NWT Coroner Service in a Coroners Act investigation,” police said.

“At this time, although a post-mortem examination has not been completed, investigators do not suspect any criminality is involved.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and community members affected during this difficult time. Fort McPherson RCMP would like to thank the community members for their assistance.”