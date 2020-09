Police in Fort McPherson are leading a search and rescue operation for 70-year-old Paul Koe.

Koe was first reported missing on Monday afternoon.

RCMP in the hamlet are leading the operation, with support from other territorial police units and community members.

Anyone with information regarding Paul Koe is asked to call the Fort McPherson RCMP at 867-952-1111, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.