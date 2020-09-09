Yellowknife Police say missing 26-year-old has been found Published: September 9, 2020 at 11:54am Ollie WilliamsSeptember 9, 2020 Yellowknife RCMP cancelled an appeal for the public’s help in finding a 26-year-old man, saying he had been safely located. The man’s name and identifying information have been removed from this article as they’re no longer a matter of public interest. The public appeal was issued on Wednesday morning but police soon published an update stating the man had been found.Advertisement. Advertisement. Related