RCMP in Yellowknife have charged two women after drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash were discovered at an apartment building in the city last week.

According to a Wednesday press release, on September 3, police were investigating allegations of illegal drug sales. They obtained a warrant to search the apartment where they seized a substance believed to be crack cocaine and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police have arrested and charged a 26 and a 28-year-old woman with possession for the purpose of trafficking in relation to the investigation. One of the women has been released while the other is being held in remand.

According to the press release, the women are scheduled to appear in court on September 11 and October 27. The women’s identities have not been publicly released and charges matching the description provided by police do not currently appear on the territorial court docket.

RCMP said no police officers or members of the public were injured during the search of the apartment. Police say they are not seeking any other suspects in the investigation.