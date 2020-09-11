Fish on the Bay to hold fundraiser for Kaitlyn Taylor

Yellowknife business Fish on the Bay will donate all of Friday’s earnings from its stand in Old Town to the family of a woman seriously hurt in a car accident last month.

Kaitlyn Taylor, 19, was seriously injured when her vehicle left Highway 3 on August 30. She had to be airlifted to Edmonton, where she remains in a stable but critical condition according to a GoFundMe page for the family.

In a post to Facebook on Wednesday, Fish on the Bay announced its Fishing for Kaitlyn fundraiser. “She shares our love of the lifestyle and we have secretly taken her under our wing, we treat her like family,” the company said of Kaitlyn.

Stephanie Vaillancourt, who runs the stand at the government dock, said: “It’s like if a family member gets into an accident. Of course you’re going to do something about it.

“It’s just a way to support them and show them that we’re there for them.”

Vaillancourt will be selling and filleting fish from 2pm until 6pm on Friday, something she normally would do with Kaitlyn, who has been Vaillancourt’s fish helper since February.

Throughout the summer, the two have been working together on the dock.

Vaillancourt said the Taylor family is with Kaitlyn at the hospital and not working at the moment, so the fundraiser is a way for residents to support them – and take home a fish.

“It’s just encouraging eating local […] and at the same time, we as a business are going to donate that money to the family,” she said.

The GoFundMe page for the Taylor family had raised more than $17,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

The page reads: “While we still do not know the full extent of her injuries, we know that Kaitlyn appears calmer when her mother is holding her hand and that her best chance at recovery is with her mom by her side for the next several months.

“To those of you who have already offered assistance in various ways, please know you have Cheryl and Cody’s deepest gratitude.”

Vaillancourt said: “We’re just waiting for Kaitlyn to rest and get stronger and then we’ll know more what needs to be done in terms of physical help.

“She is a great young woman, and we still have a lot of hope for her. So, hopefully she comes back strong and she still has a good life.”