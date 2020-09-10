RCMP are calling off a search for 63-year-old Glenn Field, who has not been seen since last fall.

According to a press release, over the summer, police and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association conducted air searches to locate Field, who was last seen near Rolfe Lake, around 150km northeast of Yellowknife.

On August 24, RCMP found equipment in the area they believe belonged to Field, but they did not locate the man, his grey canoe, or two German Shepards.

“At this time, with no indications of Mr. Field[‘s] travel plans, Yellowknife RCMP are concluding their search operations. If new information on Mr. Field’s possible location is brought forward to the RCMP, further searches will be organized,” police said in a news release.

“We are still hoping for the public to come forward if they are traveling on the land and see a grey coloured canoe, or one or two of his German Shepherds. We ask anyone with tips on his possible location, to please contact Yellowknife RCMP,” Staff Sergeant Yannick Hamel, the operations manager, was quoted as saying.

Field is described as having grey hair, grey-blue eyes, being 5ft 8in tall, and weighing 169 pounds.

Anyone with information about Field is asked contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or texting a message plus “nwtnutips” to 274637.