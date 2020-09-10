A second positive Covid-19 case at Diavik Diamond Mine has been confirmed by Alberta Precision Laboratories.

According to the office of the chief public health officer, the employee from Ontario who tested positive, remains in isolation at the mine and is “doing well.”

When the presumptive case was first discovered, 37 people at the site were isolated. Following an investigation, 16 people were released from isolation, while the remaining 21 close contacts are still isolating on-site.

Medical staff will continue to monitor the situation and investigate contacts, the press release says, while other mine workers are following additional precautions to avoid coming into contact with people who are isolating.

There is no additional risk to NWT communities or mine workers as a result of the case, the office of the chief public health officer said.

As the worker is an Ontario resident, the Diavik case will not be counted in the NWT’s Covid-19 statistics.

“The Public Health Agency of Canada requires that attribution of Covid-19 infections to a province or territory depend on individual’s place-of-residence,” the news release explains.