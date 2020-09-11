RCMP name man charged in Hay River homicide

The Northwest Territories RCMP Major Crimes Unit has charged a man in connection to the homicide of an 18-year-old woman in Hay River.

According to a Friday press release, police have charged James Colosimo, 31, from Hay River with murder. On Thursday, police said a suspect was “in custody and facing charges” but did not name Colosimo.

RCMP in Hay River responded to a call for service on Wednesday evening where they found the young woman deceased at a home near the intersection of McBryan Drive and McRorie Road. Police arrested a suspect shortly afterward.

The NWT Coroner Service is assisting the RCMP with the ongoing investigation into the murder.

Colosimo is scheduled to appear in court on September 14.

Police have not named the young woman.