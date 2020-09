RCMP say a 14-year-old reported missing in Fort Smith for the second time in a week has now been located again.

The boy’s name and photo have been removed from this article as they are no longer a matter of public interest.

Police initially appealed for help in finding him on September 8, before stating he had been located on September 10.

However, on Monday morning, a new appeal was made.

Shortly after 1:30pm on Monday, RCMP said the boy’s whereabouts had once again been established.