NWT RCMP reissue appeal for help finding 14-year-old

RCMP are asking the public for help in locating 14-year-old Shamus Martin, who is again missing from Fort Smith.

Shamus was last seen on Saturday, September 12 near Highway 5, and police believe he may still be in the community.

He is described as 6 ft 3 in and approximately 160 lb, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Shamus was last seen wearing black track pants, a black shirt, a white hat, and black shoes.

RCMP had requested help in finding Shamus earlier in the month, but said on September 10 he had been located. Monday’s is the second appeal for help in locating him.

Anyone with information about Shamus is asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or texting a message plus “nwtnutips” to 274637.