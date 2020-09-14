Procession to take place for the late Matthew Tremblett

A procession through Yellowknife will take place on Tuesday to honour Matthew Tremblett, who passed away last week after almost a decade living with brain cancer.

Brittany Goulding, who created an online fundraiser for Matthew’s family that currently stands at nearly $11,000, told Cabin Radio she hoped residents would come together “to make this a big turnout for his family.”

Matthew and wife Aven devoted themselves to the establishment of the city’s Brain Tumour Walk as he fought an incurable form of brain cancer.

After passing away on Friday, he was remembered as a man who lit up the lives of friends and family and was “loved by all who knew him.”

Goulding said a vehicle procession in Matthew’s honour would begin at the city’s McKenna Funeral Home, on Forrest Drive, at 1:45pm on Tuesday.

The procession will cross Yellowknife and end at the airport.