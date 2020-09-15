Demolition of Yellowknife’s École JH Sissons taking place

Workers tear apart JH Sissons on September 15, 2020.

One month later than originally planned, Yellowknife’s École JH Sissons is being demolished.

KBL Environmental was awarded the contract to complete the abatement and demolition at a cost of $1,006,842.

Government documents had originally suggested the elementary school would be demolished around August 12.

Workers could be seen tearing the school building apart on the morning of Tuesday, September 15.

A new school will be rebuilt in the same location, and is expected to open in the fall of 2022. In the meantime, hundreds of students are being housed in other schools.