Fort Smith’s Shamus Martin reported missing for third time

Shamus Martin, 14, has been reported missing for the third time this month in Fort Smith.

According to an RCMP press release, the teen was last seen in the community on the evening of September 15 near Poppy Crescent. He was wearing blue jeans, a red-t-shirt, a white hat, and a black jacket.

Martin is described as having dark brown hair and brown eyes, being 6ft 3in tall, and weighing around 160 pounds.

Martin was first reported missing on September 8 and located on September 10. He was then reported missing and found for a second time on September 14.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shamus Martin is asked to contact Fort Smith RCMP at 872-1111, or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or texting “nwtnutips” plus a message to 274637.