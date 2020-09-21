Loblaw recalls dip due to undeclared egg allergen

Loblaw is recalling PC Blue Menu brand artichoke and asiago dip because it may contain eggs not declared on the label.

According to a food recall notice, people who are allergic to eggs should not consume the dip. Recalled products can be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

The recall applies to 227g containers of the dip bearing the code 0 60282 03697 3 and 2020 OC 31. The lid of the product says artichoke and asiago dip while the side label states tzatziki yogurt dip.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it is conducting a food safety investigation and verifying that recalled products are being removed from the marketplace.

The label and lid of the recalled dip provided by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

There have been no reported illnesses or allergic reactions associated with consumption of the dip.