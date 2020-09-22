Virtual Geoscience Symposium to replace in-person event

With this year’s Yellowknife Geoscience Forum cancelled by Covid-19, the territory’s geologists and mining representatives are instead organizing an online event as a replacement.

The 2020 Geoscience Symposium will see posters and pre-recorded presentations by experts in a range of fields posted online on November 23.

Whereas access to the regular in-person forum can cost hundreds of dollars, organizers said the symposium would be a “free online showcase of the latest geoscience‐related research.”

Presentations are expected to feature topics like mineral exploration, energy, permafrost science, and regulatory updates.

Earlier this month, organizers issued an invite for people to contribute. The deadline to express interest is October 2.