$8M designated for clean-energy projects across NWT

The federal government says it will invest around $8 million in eight Northwest Territories clean-energy projects.

The funding, announced on Tuesday, is designed to help northern communities move away from diesel to reliable forms of renewable energy by 2030.

Ottawa said doing so would help to combat climate change.

Communities that will benefit include Tulita, Inuvik, Délınę, and Aklavik.

“The North is feeling the effects of a changing climate more than anywhere else in Canada,” said the territory’s Liberal MP, Michael McLeod, in a news release.

“These community-led projects will support new, local economic opportunities while advancing Indigenous participation in a clean-energy future.”

The Tulita Land Corporation receives $2.6 million for biomass boilers in seven municipal buildings and the creation of a process to produce wood chips for them.

Inuvik receives $1.7 million, in part to replace diesel boilers with biomass.

Nihtat Energy Ltd will be given $2.25 million to do the same. Some of the money will also pay for testing of ways to introduce renewables into isolated Gwich’in communities.

Other recipients of funding include the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation, Arctic Energy Alliance, and Délı̨nę Got’ı̨ne government.

Some projects are funded through a six-year Natural Resources Canada program to reduce reliance on diesel in rural and remote areas.

Ottawa’s Indigenous Off-diesel Initiative is funding others.