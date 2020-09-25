NWT government dances around question of sales tax

The territorial government may raise the possibility of introducing a sales tax in the coming months as a means of adding to its “scarce funds.”

Charging only five-percent GST, the NWT currently has the joint-lowest sales tax regime in Canada alongside Nunavut, Alberta, and the Yukon.

The NWT’s Department of Finance says discussions with residents in July and August about the next budget included talk of introducing an NWT sales tax.

However, the department gave little detail – and no direct answer – when Cabin Radio asked what work was being done to examine such a tax, and whether any active steps toward its introduction were being taken.

In an emailed statement, the department said residents had “told us about their priorities and how they want the GNWT to allocate scarce funds and marshal resources from existing programs and services.”

Residents giving feedback about the forthcoming budget had “encouraged the GNWT to creatively examine potential new streams of revenue,” the department said.

“Some revenue options, including a sales tax, and expenditure options were discussed at a high level during these sessions.”

The legislature calendar for this fall suggests MLAs are currently considering these so-called “what we heard” reports from sessions with residents.

The legislature next formally sits from October 15 to November 5. At that point, a sales tax may be raised as an option for the territory among MLAs.

Premier Caroline Cochrane’s government has already taken other revenue-raising steps with little or no fanfare.

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported the NWT government had for the first time issued bonds in the Canadian public debt market.

The bonds, worth $180 million, are reportedly due in September 2051.