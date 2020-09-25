Yellowknife’s pool to reopen on October 9, city says

Yellowknife’s Ruth Inch Memorial Pool is now expected to reopen on Friday, October 9, City Hall says.

The city says the NWT’s chief public health officer has approved its reopening plan for the pool, which will have extra public safety measures in place.

The pool is now being refilled with water ahead of its reopening.

“Further details on the reopening, how to sign up to use the facility, and the additional health and safety requirements that will be in place will be released next week on the City’s website and through social media channels,” read a statement on Friday.