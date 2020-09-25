Yellowknife introduces firesmarting debris pick-up days

Yellowknife residents who firesmart their properties by clearing deadfall and brush can have the debris collected free of charge in early October.

The City said on Friday it had partnered with the NWT government in a bid to get more Yellowknifers firesmarting their homes – protecting their property from wildfires by removing deadfall, dead standing brush and pine needles, and tree branches.

Anyone doing that work on their property can fill out a form, place the debris on the curb before 7am one morning early next month (see below), and have the resulting waste picked up for free by city staff.

The debris must be tied together or placed in a compostable bag, and it can’t be longer than six feet. Leaves and grass clippings won’t be collected.

The city encouraged residents to download a firesmarting app that explains more about how to protect your property.

Here’s the schedule for debris pickup during Fire Prevention Week next month:

Monday, October 5: Grace Lake, Hall Crescent, Frame Lake South

Tuesday, October 6: Range Lake North, Northlands

Wednesday, October 7: Taylor Road, Matonabee, School Draw Avenue, Con Place

Thursday, October 8: Niven, Old Town, Latham Island, Ndilǫ