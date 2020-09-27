Carmen Braden is, again, western Canada’s composer of the year

Yellowknife’s Carmen Braden has again been named classical composer of the year at the Western Canadian Music Awards.

Braden and British Columbia’s Stephen Chatman shared the award during a live-streamed broadcast on Friday evening. Braden won the same award last year.

“Thank you so much for recognizing my work and congratulations to all the winners and nominees,” she wrote online following the announcement.

“Wish we could all be in Winnipeg to party hard like classical artists do, but I’ll raise a glass from Yellowknife.”

The awards ceremony is associated with the Breakout West festival and conference, which bills itself as the western Canada’s largest music industry event. This year, in response to Covid-19, a 15-day “home edition” of the festival is taking place.

Other award winners on Friday included Nunavut’s Jerry Cans, who were named rock artist of the year, and Manitoba’s Folk on the Rocks alumnus William Prince, who was honoured as roots artist of the year.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids, who played last year’s Folk on the Rocks, were named Indigenous artist of the year.

Braden was the only Northwest Territories musician nominated.