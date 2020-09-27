Voting opens in Green Party federal leadership contest

Voting has begun to choose the next leader of Canada’s federal Green Party, with Yellowknife doctor Courtney Howard among the candidates.

Howard shared a photo of herself casting her vote online on Saturday, the day voting began. Green Party members aged 14 and over can vote until October 3.

The winner of the contest, which features eight contenders, will be announced in a Facebook and YouTube live stream on October 3.

Howard, an emergency physician in Yellowknife with a record of policy work connecting health and climate change, urged people to vote. “The race is close,” she wrote.

Earlier this month, Maclean’s magazine reported Howard had “emerged as a serious contender despite having essentially no political experience,” adding she ranked third at the time in fundraising.

Howard has complained both at the use of fundraising in some reports to gauge a candidate’s credibility, and a perceived lack of coverage of the party’s leadership contest given the environmental and health crises unfolding in 2020.