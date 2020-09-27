Abandoned moose outside Fort Simpson prompts ENR warning

Wildlife officers warned residents not to waste or abandon big game after the discovery of a dead moose outside Fort Simpson.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources said the female moose appeared to have been shot between September 20 and 22.

In a post to Facebook, the department’s Dehcho office said the animal was found 30 km outside Fort Simpson on Highway 1.

“Under the NWT Wildlife Act, if you wound big game wildlife you must make every reasonable effort to retrieve it,” the department stated.

“If you shoot at a big game animal and believe you have missed, you must make sure that’s the case. Follow the animal’s tracks to ensure it’s not bleeding.”

Anyone with information about how the moose came to be abandoned was asked to contact the department at (867) 695-7450.