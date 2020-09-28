EnvironmentYellowknife Grizzly bear spotted at Giant Mine site near Vee Lake road Published: September 28, 2020 at 12:06pm Ollie WilliamsSeptember 28, 2020 A photo of a grizzly bear at the Giant Mine site outside Yellowknife in late September 2020. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources issued a warning after a grizzly bear was seen on the Giant Mine site outside Yellowknife. The bear is believed to have been sighted on the weekend. On Monday, the department confirmed a “large grizzly bear” had been seen near the Vee Lake access road. “If you are walking or hiking in the area, please use caution,” the department warned.Advertisement. If you see a bear, the department asks that you report it to a 24-hour wildlife emergency line by calling (867) 873-7181. “If you encounter a grizzly, stay calm and do not run,” the department said in a statement. “Make sure the bear knows you’re there. Speak in low tones and slowly wave your arms to appear bigger. Back away, keeping your eyes on the bear at all times.” Advertisement. Related