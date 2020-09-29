Environment Photos: Stunning NWT aurora on geomagnetic storm’s first night Published: September 29, 2020 at 7:36am Ollie WilliamsSeptember 29, 2020 The Northern Lights over Yellowknife are seen from the Giant Mine boat dock on September 28, 2020. Sarah Pruys/Cabin Radio NWT residents basked under breathtaking Northern Lights on the first of three anticipated nights of stronger-than-usual aurora thanks to a geomagnetic storm overhead. Though cloudy weather is forecast for the next two nights over much of the territory, Astronomy North expects impressive aurora displays to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday night this week. On Monday, the aurora saw scores of northerners head out in the dead of night to capture the performance.Advertisement. They were rewarded by brilliant bars of green and magenta lighting up the sky. "It's exciting, every time," resident Nicole Fairweather wrote on Instagram. With travel to and from the territory at a minimum during the pandemic, it appeared northerners were more determined than usual to make the most of a forecast promising a spectacular overhead show on their doorstep. Here are some of the shots shared across the NWT last night. Aurora Hunting with the gang! #yellowknife #nwt #Aurora #Auroraborealis #northernlights #YK #NWT #X1A #Canada #exploreyellowknife #spectacularNWT #yellowknifephotographers #gilbertguevarraphotography A post shared by Gilbert Guevarra (@gilbertguevarra) on Sep 28, 2020 at 10:52pm PDT View this post on Instagram Yeap… we moved to a place with a nice view 😍 A post shared by Griselda🤍 (@nani.06) on Sep 28, 2020 at 11:14pm PDT View this post on Instagram We went for a ride last night and was rewarded with #awesome #amazing Level 7.0 dancing PINK Aurora. Solar wind was 630km/sec and the pink Aurora was moving so fast right above our heads, it was incredible!! It was one of most fastest moving pink Aurora we had ever seen, maybe in top 5 viewings of all time, spectacular!! Another wonderful night of Aurora in Yellowknife! Hopefully there is a Winter Aurora season, hopefully we get to see you soon. Keep watching our website for tour updates.Until then #stayhealthy #wearamask and practice responsible #socialdistancing #northernlights #aurora #yellowknife #joetheaurorahunter #missyou A post shared by aurora_hunter (@aurora_hunter) on Sep 29, 2020 at 12:47am PDT View this post on Instagram My home. #spectacularnwt #yellowknife #aurora #northernlights #nwt A post shared by Ollie Williams (@rainingsideways) on Sep 28, 2020 at 10:38pm PDT View this post on Instagram What a amazing night #auroraborealis #northenlights #yellowknifeaurora #auroraboreal #aurorarising #northenlightsphotos #auroraphotography A post shared by Malini Sengupta (@malini_the_adventurer) on Sep 28, 2020 at 9:29pm PDT View this post on Instagram Night lights are back on in YK- even at a reasonable hour tonight #nothernlights #shotoniphone #spectacularnwt A post shared by Melissa (@mermaidmelissatci) on Sep 28, 2020 at 8:16pm PDT View this post on Instagram And so the Big Dipper danced with the northern lights and the girl watch. . 📸 @okay.adeah . #spectacularnwt #northernlights #constalations A post shared by Olivia Williams (@lil.browngal) on Sep 28, 2020 at 8:26pm PDT View this post on Instagram First time seeing northern lights this bright #yellowknife #NWT #NORTHERNLIGHTS A post shared by AshleyBlake (@ashleykjblake) on Sep 28, 2020 at 11:32pm PDT View this post on Instagram #aurora #northernlights #yellowknife #nwt #spectacularnwt #fujifilm #samyang A post shared by Little Willow Photography (@little_willow_photography) on Sep 28, 2020 at 9:53pm PDT View this post on Instagram No filters needed. #auroraborealis #mybackyard #sobeautiful #nevergetsold #enjoyingthembeforeitsminus40 #welcomebackoldfriend #nwt #northernlights A post shared by Natacha (@entach4) on Sep 28, 2020 at 8:55pm PDT View this post on Instagram Lantern. Lantern. A post shared by Darren Hull (@dahul) on Sep 28, 2020 at 7:54pm PDT