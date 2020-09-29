Photos: Stunning NWT aurora on geomagnetic storm’s first night

NWT residents basked under breathtaking Northern Lights on the first of three anticipated nights of stronger-than-usual aurora thanks to a geomagnetic storm overhead.

Though cloudy weather is forecast for the next two nights over much of the territory, Astronomy North expects impressive aurora displays to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday night this week.

On Monday, the aurora saw scores of northerners head out in the dead of night to capture the performance.

They were rewarded by brilliant bars of green and magenta lighting up the sky.

“It’s exciting, every time,” resident Nicole Fairweather wrote on Instagram.

With travel to and from the territory at a minimum during the pandemic, it appeared northerners were more determined than usual to make the most of a forecast promising a spectacular overhead show on their doorstep.

Here are some of the shots shared across the NWT last night.